Nandi Rose Plunkett Of Pinegrove & Half Waif Shares Statement In Response To Sexist Comments

Half Waif mastermind Nandi Rose Plunkett, who also plays keyboards and sings in the rootsy New Jersey indie-rockers Pinegrove, is tired of all the sexist crap that comes with being “the girl in the band.” Today, in response to hearing for the nth time that “the girl in Pinegrove is beautiful but doesn’t do anything for the band,” she’s posted a powerful statement about dealing with misogyny on Twitter:

Some thoughts on being "the Girl in the Band" because I don't know what to do other than write about it in this moment. pic.twitter.com/CHQQau2IBy — half waif (@HalfWaif) May 25, 2017

On that note, if you haven’t already, go listen to Half Waif’s recent form/a EP. It’s really good.