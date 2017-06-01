Bus Vipers – “CSIRO Weeds” Video

Sydney-based multi-instrumentalist Daniel Ahern, who recently signed to Australian label Future Classic under the name Bus Vipers, is releasing his debut EP Federal Highway this summer. “CSIRO Weeds,” the first single from Federal Highway, is spectral and at times boisterous. Its accompanying video presents harrowing concerns: Do you ever feel two-faced? Do you ever feel like laying face down near the edge of a cliff? Or ever feel like you’re being chased by three faceless grey goblins? Sometimes. (Well, maybe not so much the last one.) Art directed by Prue Stent and Honey Long and directed by Maddy Purdy, “CSIRO Weeds”‘ video is a sun-drenched sci-fi flick of grey leotarded voyeurs that peer down on Ahern in desolate terrain.

The 24-year-old psych-rocker explains the symbolism behind the grey-hooded stalkers and the silicon mask he carries around in the video:

“CSIRO Weeds” references the group-think that college life can create and the film clip video picks up this theme as I am pursued by three homogenized, grey figures. The film clip also takes on the themes of my music more generally. I am haunted by my identity – different pasts and futures and different masks that I have had to wear. I try to federate my different experiences and interests into one whole person.

Federal Highway showcases Ahern’s dedicated multi-instrumentalist spirit — having learned and then recorded every instrument on the EP. It explores toxic relationships and insecurities about self-identity. Check out “CSIRO Weeds” below.

Federal Highway is out this summer on Future Classic. Download “CSIRO Weeds” for free here.