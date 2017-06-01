Trentemøller – “Hands Down” (Feat. jennylee) Video

Danish producer Trentemøller ostensibly makes electronic music, but much of the music he makes with the help of collaborators like Savages’ Jehnny Beth and Lower Dens’ Jana Hunter is more electronic-tinged post-punk than anything else. Now he’s recruited Warpaint bassist Jenny Lee Lindberg, aka jennylee, to guest on “Hands Down,” the first song he’s shared since last year’s Fixion, and it’s more in that same vein, a menacing groove that occasionally erupts into pop territory. The accompanying video from Justin Tyler Close consists largely of grainy footage of seemingly disconnected images intercut with jennylee looking impossibly cool. Watch and listen below.
“Hands Down” is out 6/2 on In My Room. Pre-order it here.