Trentemøller – “Hands Down” (Feat. jennylee) Video

Danish producer Trentemøller ostensibly makes electronic music, but much of the music he makes with the help of collaborators like Savages’ Jehnny Beth and Lower Dens’ Jana Hunter is more electronic-tinged post-punk than anything else. Now he’s recruited Warpaint bassist Jenny Lee Lindberg, aka jennylee, to guest on “Hands Down,” the first song he’s shared since last year’s Fixion, and it’s more in that same vein, a menacing groove that occasionally erupts into pop territory. The accompanying video from Justin Tyler Close consists largely of grainy footage of seemingly disconnected images intercut with jennylee looking impossibly cool. Watch and listen below.

Tour dates:

06/16 Mannheim, Germany @ Maifeld Derby

06/17 Neuchatel, Switzerland @ Festi’Neuch

06/23 Ewijk, Netherlands @ Down The Rabbit Hole

06/29 Gdynia, Poland @ Open’er

06/30 Roskilde, Denmark, Roskilde Festival

07/01 St. Gallen, Switzerland @ Open Air St. Gallen

07/06 Madrid, Spain @ Mad Cool Festival

07/07 Bilbao, Spain @ BBK Live

07/08 Duesseldorf, Germany @ Open Source Festival

07/13 Bloemendall aan Zee, Netherlands @ Woodstock 69

07/14 Dour, Belgium @ Dour Festival

07/15 Clitheroe, UK @ Beat-Herder Festival

07/16 Cluj Napoca, Romania @ Electric Castle Festival

07/26 Segrate, Italy @ Circolo Magnolia

07/27 Sesto Al Reghena, Italy @ Sexto’nPlugged Festival

07/28 San Mauro Pascoli, Italy @ A Cielo Aperto

07/29 Vasto, Italy @ Siren Festival

08/19 Arhus, Denmark @ RECession, Voxhall

“Hands Down” is out 6/2 on In My Room. Pre-order it here.