Livestream Primavera Sound 2017 Here

Barcelona’s Primavera Sound Festival is now upon us, and although Frank Ocean can’t make it, there’s still a lot to love about this year’s lineup. If you don’t happen to be in Spain, you can still catch some of the magic thanks to Red Bull TV, which will be livestreaming select performances from the festival starting at 1PM ET today. Said performances will include sets from Run The Jewels, Mac DeMarco, Broken Social Scene, Angel Olsen, the Afghan Whigs, Local Natives, and more. Get comfy and watch below.
Here’s the confirmed live broadcast schedule (all times in Central European Summer Time):
THURSDAY, JUNE 1st
Channel 1
07:05 pm – GORDI
08:00 pm – KEVIN MORBY
08:45 pm – LOCAL NATIVES
09:55 pm – TBC
11:00 pm – AFGHAN WHIGS
0:00 am – TBC
Channel 2
07:05 pm – ANIMIC
07:40 pm – SOLEDAD VELEZ
08:20 pm – MISHIMA
09:20 pm – 7 NOTAS 7 COLOURES
10:15 pm – TRIANGULO DE AMOR BIZARRO
11:00 pm – LOCAL NATIVES (replay)
FRIDAY, JUNE 2nd
Channel 1
09:05 pm – WHITNEY
09:55 pm – SINKANE
10:50 pm – MAC DEMARCO
11:50 pm – BROKEN SOCIAL SCENE
00:55 am – RUN THE JEWELS
01:50 am – TYCHO
Channel 2
09:05 pm – EL PETIT DE CA L’ERIL
09:50 pm – BELAKO
10:40 pm – THE GROWLERS
11:45 pm – DESCENDANTS
01:55 am – THE MAKE-UP
00:50 am – THE BLACK ANGELS
SATURDAY, JUNE 3rd
Channel 1
09:05 pm – SLIM CESSNA’S AUTO CLUB
09:55 pm – WEYES BLOOD
10:45 pm –SONGHOY BLUES
11:45 pm – ANGEL OLSEN
00:50 pm – TBC
02:00 am – KING GIZZARD
& THE LIZARD WIZARD
Channel 2
09:05 pm – TBC
09:50 pm – TBC
10:45 pm – TBC
11:45 pm – TBC
01:00 am – TBC