Livestream Primavera Sound 2017 Here

Barcelona’s Primavera Sound Festival is now upon us, and although Frank Ocean can’t make it, there’s still a lot to love about this year’s lineup. If you don’t happen to be in Spain, you can still catch some of the magic thanks to Red Bull TV, which will be livestreaming select performances from the festival starting at 1PM ET today. Said performances will include sets from Run The Jewels, Mac DeMarco, Broken Social Scene, Angel Olsen, the Afghan Whigs, Local Natives, and more. Get comfy and watch below.

Here’s the confirmed live broadcast schedule (all times in Central European Summer Time):

THURSDAY, JUNE 1st

Channel 1

07:05 pm – GORDI

08:00 pm – KEVIN MORBY

08:45 pm – LOCAL NATIVES

09:55 pm – TBC

11:00 pm – AFGHAN WHIGS

0:00 am – TBC

Channel 2

07:05 pm – ANIMIC

07:40 pm – SOLEDAD VELEZ

08:20 pm – MISHIMA

09:20 pm – 7 NOTAS 7 COLOURES

10:15 pm – TRIANGULO DE AMOR BIZARRO

11:00 pm – LOCAL NATIVES (replay)

FRIDAY, JUNE 2nd

Channel 1

09:05 pm – WHITNEY

09:55 pm – SINKANE

10:50 pm – MAC DEMARCO

11:50 pm – BROKEN SOCIAL SCENE

00:55 am – RUN THE JEWELS

01:50 am – TYCHO

Channel 2

09:05 pm – EL PETIT DE CA L’ERIL

09:50 pm – BELAKO

10:40 pm – THE GROWLERS

11:45 pm – DESCENDANTS

01:55 am – THE MAKE-UP

00:50 am – THE BLACK ANGELS

SATURDAY, JUNE 3rd

Channel 1

09:05 pm – SLIM CESSNA’S AUTO CLUB

09:55 pm – WEYES BLOOD

10:45 pm –SONGHOY BLUES

11:45 pm – ANGEL OLSEN

00:50 pm – TBC

02:00 am – KING GIZZARD

& THE LIZARD WIZARD