The War On Drugs – “Holding On”

On Record Store Day, expansive Philly rockers the War On Drugs returned with the glorious 11-minute single “Thinking Of A Place,” their first studio recording since their great 2014 album Lost In The Dream. For a while, there’s been talk of a follow-up album coming very soon. And today, we get the details: A Deeper Understanding, the band’s new LP, is coming later this summer. And as previously reported, the first single is called “Holding On.”

You can hear some of the shimmering sound of “Thinking Of A Place,” which is on the album, in “Holding On,” which clocks in at a relatively compact six minutes. According to a press release, the band recorded the album at studios in Los Angeles and New York, and frontman Adam Granduciel got input from his bandmates where he would’ve previously done everything himself. But “Holding On” still has plenty of echoes of Lost In The Dream, with its twinkling take on classic-rock chug. It’s a lovely song, and you can hear it and check out the new album’s tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Up All Night”

02 “Pain”

03 “Holding On”

04 “Strangest Thing”

05 “Knocked Down”

06 “Nothing To Find”

07 “Thinking Of A Place”

08 “In Chains”

09 “Clean Living”

10 “You Don’t Have To Go”

A Deeper Understanding is out 8/25 on Atlantic, the band’s new label.