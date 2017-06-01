Prophets Of Rage – “Unfuck The World” Video (Dir. Michael Moore)

Last year, Prophets Of Rage — a supergroup made up of parts of Rage Against The Machine, Public Enemy, and Cyprus Hill — released their debut EP, and today they’ve announced their debut full-length, which is self-titled and will come out on 9/15. The album’s artwork (above) was designed by Shepard Fairey. Today, they’ve shared a video for its lead single “Unfuck The World” — which they debuted live last month and has no relation to the excellent Angel Olsen song — and it’s directed by none other than Michael Moore, and their overwrought political imagery certainly go hand-in-hand.

“I am thrilled to once again be working with my old friends and comrades in the struggle for a just world,” Moore said in a press release. “Prophets Of Rage is the right band, saying the right shit, at this very critical moment. This music video is our collective battle cry against those who seek to harm the innocent and the powerless. I am proud to have directed this video and I ask all who see it do their part to unfuck this world. ALL HANDS ON DECK!”

Watch and listen below.

Tracklist:

01 “Radical Eyes”

02 “Unfuck The World”

03 “Legalize Me”

04 “Living On The 110″

05 “The Counteroffensive”

06 “Hail To The Chief”

07 “Take Me Higher”

08 “Strength In Numbers”

09 “Fired A Shot”

10 “Who Owns Who”

11 “Hands Up”

12 “Smashit”

Prophets Of Rage is out 9/15 via Fantasy Records.