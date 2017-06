Pet Symmetry are currently touring their new album Vision, and last night they played a show in Brooklyn at Baby’s All Right. Ratboys and Crusher opened, and during Pet Symmetry’s set Julia Steiner (of Ratboys) joined the band onstage to cover the Ramones’ “Pet Sematary.” Watch footage below and read our Q&A with Pet Symmetry here.

@PetSymmetry covering "Pet Sematary" with Julia from @RatboysBand ⚰️ A post shared by Scott Lapatine (@scottgum) on May 31, 2017 at 7:46pm PDT