A couple weeks back, we found out that Elton John and Jack White had teamed up to make a new blues song called “Two Fingers Of Whiskey” for the American Epic PBS documentary and soundtrack. Today, a video has been released of the two of them recording the song — the clip will be featured in The American Epic Sessions, which premieres on 6/6 and features Beck, Steve Martin, Alabama Shakes, and more recording songs using old-school technology. Watch and listen to the song below.