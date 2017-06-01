Rainer Maria – “Lower Worlds”

The great late-’90s/early-’00s emo power trio Rainer Maria broke up in 2006, but they got back together to play live shows a few years ago. And now, after teasing new music, they’ve announced that they will release their first new album in over a decade later this summer. The new album is called S/T — it’s not self-titled; it’s just called S/T — and its first single is a big, hypnotic, riff-driven ass-kicker called “Lower Worlds.” The song is a new look for the band; it’s got all of the strength of their old music but little of the vulnerability. It sounds fucking awesome. Check it out below, via NPR.

S/T is out 8/18 on Polyvinyl.