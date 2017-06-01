Chastity Belt – “Used To Spend” Video

Chastity Belt’s third album, I Used To Spend So Much Time Alone, officially comes out tomorrow, and today they’ve shared a video for its languid, moody quasi-title track “Used To Spend.” It was directed by Carley Solether in a dreamy washed-out palette, which really makes the pops of color that each band member wears stand out as they wake up in the morning and head to the racetrack. Watch below.

Tour Dates:

07/28 Vancouver, BC @ The Cobalt

07/29 Olympia, WA @ Obsidian

07/30 Arcata, CA @ Outer Space

07/31 Santa Rosa, CA @ Arlene Francis Center

08/01 San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

08/02 Fresno, CA @ Strummer’s

08/03 Los Angeles, CA @ Teregram Ballroom

08/04 San Diego, CA @ Space Bar

08/07 Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

08/08 Santa Barbara, CA @ Velvet Jones

08/11 Portland, OR @ Star Theater

08/12 Covington, KY @ River City Jam

I Used To Spend So Much Time Alone is out 6/2 on Hardly Art. Pre-order it here.