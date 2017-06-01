Father John Misty Teaches You How To Stop Dressing Like A Graphic Designer Pt. 2

Father John Misty
CREDIT: Jim Bennett/Getty Images

Father John Misty cares about his clothes. In an interview a couple of years ago, Josh Tillman complained that “everyone kind of looks like a graphic designer” and explained how he thinks of his own look: “more of a Moroccan-slash-pajama vibe.” And in the latest issue of GQ, the Mist takes that vibe about as far as that vibe can go. The issue features a new profile on Tillman — one in which Tillman, for once, doesn’t say anything too quotable. And it also features a pretty amazing photo shoot, with Tillman rocking what the magazine calls “a modern spin on the urban-cowboy look with suits cut sharp as a spur.” Sure! Check out some of those eyeball-searing images below:

You can see those photos and more here.

