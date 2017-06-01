Meek Mill – “Whatever You Need” (Feat. Chris Brown & Ty Dolla $ign)

On recent singles like “Left Hollywood” and “Glow Up,” onetime Philly rap phenom Meek Mill has been sounding young and hungry again, ready to shake off the embarrassing run he’s been on ever since he attempted to start a feud with Drake. He sounded like a man reborn, one who was finding a way to reconnect with the things that made him great. That’s not how he sounds on new single “Whatever You Need,” though. Instead, it’s a syrupy hornball rap&B track with guest vocals from Chris Brown and Ty Dolla $ign. It probably won’t be a hit, and it definitely won’t help Meek reclaim his mojo. But you can still listen to it below.

“Whatever You Need” is out now at iTunes.