Watch Chance The Rapper Talk LeBron James, Donald Trump, And His Daughter On The View

Chance The Rapper has now reached the point in his career where he’s sitting down with the ladies of The View to discuss the issues of the day. Chance was on today’s episode, and their conversation went all over the place. He started out by talking about the racist vandalism of LeBron James’ house, his feelings on the term “Christian rap,” Donald Trump’s comments about Chicago, and the reasons that he’ll never run for public office. He also showed off pictures of his daughter, who is no longer like Sia. The audience in the studio pretty much exploded at every single thing he said; it was crazy. Watch his appearance below.

And once again, Chance has found a way to radiate warmth when doing even the corniest stuff.