Mannequin Pussy – “Pledge” Video

Last fall, Band To Watch Mannequin Pussy released their sophomore album, Romantic — one of the best albums of 2016 — and today they’ve shared a video for the album’s thrashing centerpiece, “Pledge.” It was directed by Austin Elston and choreographed by Rhiannon Laymon, who also features in the video as one of the dancers acting out an interpretation of the song’s lyrics in a long outside corridor. Here’s what the band’s Marisa Dabice told DIY about the video:

So many times in our life we find ourselves being influenced from the outside. People try to control us – our beliefs, our movements, our identities, our dress… The video for Pledge sought to narrate a woman’s experience where her movements are controlled by a man, by the others who surround her and the powerful declaration that she is able to make to herself when she can free herself of the people who seek to conform her.

Watch below.

Romantic is out now via Tiny Engines.