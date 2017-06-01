Lorde – “Perfect Places”

Lorde’s sophomore album, Melodrama, is due 6/16, and we’ve already heard a few singles including “Green Light” and “Liability,” in addition to live versions of “Sober” and “Homemade Dynamite.” Lorde teased a new single yesterday by posting the lyrics “watch the wasters blow the speakers, spill my guts beneath the outdoor light/ It’s just another graceless night” on Twitter. Well, the song it officially out now and it’s an anthemic banger called “Perfect Places.” Listen below.

Melodrama is out 6/16 via Virgin/EMI.