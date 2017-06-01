Looks Like Arcade Fire Are About To Debut New Songs At A Surprise Primavera Set

Arcade Fire are headlining Primavera Sound on Saturday night, but today they set up a 360-degree stage in the middle of the fest in order to perform a warm-up show for their set. The performance will coincide with the official release of their brand-new single “Everything Now,” which surfaced yesterday after they started selling a 12″ of it at their merch table. Here’s a setlist for the show. In addition to “Everything Now,” it also includes a new unheard song called “Creature Comfort”:

Spolier! Tonight's setlist. New unheard of song "Creature Comfort" on it. Thanks @mihai_o pic.twitter.com/gFHClDUcOO — Arcade Fire tube 🌐 (@ArcadeFiretube) June 1, 2017

Here’s what the stage looks like:

Earlier today, the band launched a website featuring a “livestream” from Death Valley. It’s possible the website could contain a livestream of the surprise performance, but it’s still too early to tell. “Everything Now” is set to make its official debut on BBC Radio 1 at 2:30PM EST.