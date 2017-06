Nots released their most recent album, Cosmetic, last year and today the band announced that a follow-up 7-inch will be out this summer. The first track we’re hearing is the cavernous, psych-tinged “Violence.” On Cosmetic, Nots messed around with synths in ways they hadn’t before, and that influence carries through on this track. Check it out below.

The Cruel Friends/Violence 7″ will be out 6/30 via Goner.