Watch Arcade Fire Debut “Everything Now” At Surprise Primavera Warmup Show

Arcade Fire just announced that their new album, Everything Now, is coming out on 7/28, and officially shared the album’s lead single and title track, which was co-produced by Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter. The announcement coincided with a surprise show at Primavera Sound that served as a warmup for their headlining set on Saturday. During the show, they performed “Everything Now” for the public for the first time. Another new song, “Creature Comfort,” is on the setlist and should be performed soon. Watch the live debut of “Everything Now” below.

Everything Now live in Barcelona https://t.co/k82lN8l6MT — Arcade Fire tube 🌐 (@ArcadeFiretube) June 1, 2017