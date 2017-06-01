Arcade Fire – “Everything Now” Video

Arcade Fire just announced a new album called Everything Now and they’re currently playing a surprise set at Primavera. The album was co-produced by Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter, and a video for the song directed by the Sacred Egg went live moments ago. Keep an eye out for Enzo and Patrick Bebey, who collaborated with Arcade Fire on the song. Here’s what Arcade Fire had to say about working with Bebey (via Instagram): “Patrick played live with us in the studio, a part based on The Coffee Cola Song, by his father Francis.” Watch the video for “Everything Now” below.
They’ve also announced the first leg of their Infinite Content tour. Tickets will go on sale on 6/9 at 10AM local time. Here are the dates:
09/05 Quebec City, QC @ Centre Videotron
09/06 Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
09/09 Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
09/12 New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
09/15 Boston, MA @ TD Garden
09/16 Washington, DC @Verizon Center
09/17 Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
09/21 Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena
09/22 Tampa, FL @ USF Sun Dome
09/23 Miami, FL @ Watsco Center at the University of Miami
09/26 New Orleans, LA @ UNO Lakefront Arena
09/27 Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center
09/28 Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
10/11 Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
10/12 Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
10/14 Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum
10/15 Seattle, WA @ Key Arena
10/17 Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
10/18 San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
10/20 Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
10/22 Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay Events Center
10/25 Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
10/27 Kansas City, MO @ Silverstein Eye Centers Arena
10/29 St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
11/01 Windsor, ON @ Windsor Credit Family Union Centre
11/03 Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
Everything Now is out 7/28 via Columbia.