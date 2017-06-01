Arcade Fire – “Everything Now” Video

Arcade Fire just announced a new album called Everything Now and they’re currently playing a surprise set at Primavera. The album was co-produced by Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter, and a video for the song directed by the Sacred Egg went live moments ago. Keep an eye out for Enzo and Patrick Bebey, who collaborated with Arcade Fire on the song. Here’s what Arcade Fire had to say about working with Bebey (via Instagram): “Patrick played live with us in the studio, a part based on The Coffee Cola Song, by his father Francis.” Watch the video for “Everything Now” below.

They’ve also announced the first leg of their Infinite Content tour. Tickets will go on sale on 6/9 at 10AM local time. Here are the dates:

09/05 Quebec City, QC @ Centre Videotron

09/06 Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

09/09 Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

09/12 New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

09/15 Boston, MA @ TD Garden

09/16 Washington, DC @Verizon Center

09/17 Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

09/21 Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena

09/22 Tampa, FL @ USF Sun Dome

09/23 Miami, FL @ Watsco Center at the University of Miami

09/26 New Orleans, LA @ UNO Lakefront Arena

09/27 Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center

09/28 Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

10/11 Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

10/12 Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

10/14 Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum

10/15 Seattle, WA @ Key Arena

10/17 Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

10/18 San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

10/20 Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

10/22 Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay Events Center

10/25 Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

10/27 Kansas City, MO @ Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

10/29 St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

11/01 Windsor, ON @ Windsor Credit Family Union Centre

11/03 Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

Everything Now is out 7/28 via Columbia.