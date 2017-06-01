New Sky Ferreira Included On Baby Driver Soundtrack

Sky Ferreira has a role in director Edgar Wright’s upcoming new movie Baby Driver, which stars Ansel Elgort as a getaway driver who works best when he’s listening to music. That means the soundtrack for the movie is preeeetty extensive. We’ve already heard an original collaboration between Danger Mouse, Run The Jewels, and Big Boi that’ll be featured on it, and today the tracklisting has trickled out and included on it is a new recording from Sky Ferreira called “Easy.” It’s most likely a cover of the Commodores’ “Easy,” which is also on the soundtrack, which is admittedly less exciting than a new original track, but hey, we’ll take what we can get!

Masochism when? Here’s a fresh trailer for the movie: