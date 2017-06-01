Showtime Goma – “Propel” Video (Feat. Nancy Feast)

Jen Goma of A Sunny Day In Glasgow will release her debut solo album under the moniker Showtime Goma later this month. The LP is called Smiley Face and its lead single “Big Disaster” came out back in April accompanied by a video. Today, Showtime Goma debuted another video for a new song called “Propel,” which features Nancy Feast (aka Teeny Lieberson of TEEN). In the clip, Goma and Lieberson hang out at an apartment, go to the mall, and try on various wigs. It’s a fitting visual for a song that Goma considers an ode to friendship. Watch below.

Smiley Face is out 6/16.