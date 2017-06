Later this month, Radiohead are releasing OKNOTOK, a 20th anniversary reissue of their 1997 classic OK Computer. In addition to the original 12-track album, the reissue will include eight B-sides and three unreleased tracks. One of those is “I Promise,” which Radiohead played live back in the OK Computer era but never properly released, and the band premiered it tonight on BBC Radio 6. Listen below.

OK Computer: OKNOTOK 1997-2017 is out 6/23. Pre-order it here.