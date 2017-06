Roger Waters has returned with his first solo album in 25 years. He teamed up with Radiohead producer Nigel Godrich to record the follow-up to 1992’s Amused To Death, and the result is Is This The Life We Really Want?, a politically-charged meditation on the state of modern existence. We’ve already heard “Smell The Roses,” “Déjà Vu,” and “The Last Refugee,” and you can stream the entire LP below.

Is This The Life We Really Want? is out now on Columbia.