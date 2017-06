We named TOPS’ last album, Picture You Staring, one of the best albums of 2014, and their new one is just as good. We’ve already heard “Petals,” “Dayglow Bimbo,” and “Further” from Sugar At The Gate, and the Montreal band recently stopped by the Stereogum office to debut a few more songs. Now the whole thing is out in the world, and you can hear it all below.

Sugar At The Gate is out now via Arbutus.