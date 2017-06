alt-J have become an improbably big deal for a bunch of nerds making fidgety art-rock. Today, they’re following up their 2014 sophomore effort This Is All Yours with another collection of proggy weirdness called Relaxer, and we’ve already heard “3WW,” “In Cold Blood,” and “Adeline.” Now can stream all eight tracks in a YouTube playlist below.

Relaxer is out now via Canvasback.