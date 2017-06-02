Watch Angel Olsen Play Unreleased Song “Special” By Fan Request In Bologna

On Wednesday night, the great Angel Olsen played the Italian city of Bologna, and she took an unusual request. A fan asked for “Special,” a song that Olsen has played live but hasn’t released. Olsen, who seemed both taken aback and delighted by the idea that her fans are watching her live YouTubes like that, complied. And as it turns out, it’s a great song, long and gorgeous and expansive, a bit like the My Woman highlight “Sister.” Watch an uncommonly sharp and clear fan-made video below.

On Reddit, the fan who requested the song writes that Olsen said, after the show, that “Special” will be coming out in the fall. Is it possible that we’ll be getting a My Woman follow-up so quickly? Or could it just be a single or an EP? Either way, that’s something to look forward to.