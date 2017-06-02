Julia Michaels – “Uh Huh”

Back in January we spoke to Julia Michaels — the young big-shot songwriter behind such hits as Selena Gomez’s “Bad Liar” and Justin Bieber’s “Sorry” — about her debut single, “Issues,” which is great. She’s back today with another new track called “Uh Huh,” which is also great. Like “Issues,” this latest track is minimal yet propulsive, a lovestruck vocal fluttering atop a snappy acoustic riff and, eventually, a tight synth groove. It reminds me a bit of Weezer’s “Say It Ain’t So” as reimagined by Spoon, except it’s way more of a pop song than a rock song. You’ll see what I mean when you listen below.