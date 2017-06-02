Radiohead’s Livestream Of The “I Promise” Video Didn’t Exactly Go According To Plan

Last night, Radiohead shared “I Promise,” one of the three unreleased tracks that are included on OKNOTOK, the 20th anniversary reissue of OK Computer. Today, they had plans to air a video for the track as a livestream on their website starting at 10AM EST, but things didn’t go according to plan. After a minute of the home screen of some app that lets people live broadcast videos to YouTube, the video for “I Promise” started to play — made up of live footage of the band playing it at a concert — but it unceremoniously cut off after only a few seconds. What the heck, Radiohead!? See what aired below.

UPDATE: Here’s the video.