Today, PARTYNEXTDOOR released a new EP called Colours 2, a spiritual successor to 2014’s PNDColours EP. There’s four tracks on it that were all written by the Toronto R&B musician, and he produced it alongside G. Ry. It’s his first solo release since last year’s PartyNextDoor 3 full-length. Stream the whole thing below.

Colours 2 is out now via OVO Sound/Warner Bros.