Radiohead – “I Promise” Video

Radiohead tried to be all fancy and do a livestream of their new “I Promise” video, but technology got in the way. The stream failed after only a minute and they ended up just uploading the final video the old-fashioned way. The livestream showed some footage of the band playing the song at a show, but this video is totally different and is centered around a long and languid journey on a bus. It was directed by Michal Marczak, who also directed the vignette for “Identikit” from A Moon Shaped Pool and the Thom Yorke-featuring video for Mark Pritchard’s “Beautiful People.” Watch below.