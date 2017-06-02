Watch Middle Kids Cover Crowded House’s “Don’t Dream It’s Over”

The promising young Australian alt-rock trio Middle Kid released their self-titled debut EP earlier this year. And more recently, they showed up on the Aussie radio station Triple J to do a live-in-studio cover of one of the great rock singalongs that their nation has produced. They took on “Don’t Dream It’s Over,” the 1986 Crowded House single that could honestly become the national anthem of Australia at any moment. Middle Kids’ version was vulnerable and acoustic and lovely, and you can watch them doing it below.

Middle Kids’ self-titled EP is out now on Domino.