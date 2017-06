Slow Dancer will release their sophomore album, In A Mood, next week, and we’ve already heard a few of its singles including “I Would,” “It Goes On,” and “Don’t Believe.” The Australian band is fronted by Simon Okley, who has the voice of a different generation; he croons in a way that you might not hear all too often in 2017. Listen below.

In A Mood is out 6/9 via ATO.