Stream Mozzy & Gunplay Dreadlocks & Headshots

Today, two of underground rap’s great tough guys have teamed up to make a collaborative album. Mozzy, from Sacramento, and Gunplay, from Miami, both have a lot in common; they’ve both got dreads and deep voices and dark outlooks and propensities to rap about killing you. But on the perfectly titled new album Dreadlocks & Headshots, they also make for a nice yin-and-yang combination, with Mozzy’s grizzled, understated monotone complementing Gunplay’s explosive ignorance. It’s a hard, unpretentious piece of underground street-rap, and you can use Spotify to stream the whole thing below.

Dreadlocks & Headshots is out now on Real Talk Entertainment. Meanwhile, Gunplay’s new solo album The Plug is out next week.