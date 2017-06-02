Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

Shut Up, Dude

What a week for new rock tunes: Arcade Fire! Broken Social Scene! Phoenix! Radiohead! Foo Fighters! No it is not 2010! Nice to have all our friends back, though.

Have a nice weekend!

THIS WEEK’S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS

#10  LeMonjello
Score:27 | May 26th

Prophetic
Posted in: The 10 Best Linkin Park Songs
#9  James Rettig
Score:28 | May 31st

Arcade Fire! At The Disco
Posted in: Arcade Fire – “Everything Now”
#8  fonzarelli
Score:30 | May 31st

Bold decision by Arcade Fire to include a hefty amount of Spanish spoken word dialogue on top of Win’s vocals.

Posted in: Arcade Fire – “Everything Now”
#7  LobeliaS-B
Score:30 | May 30th

This song sucks like a viola
Posted in: “She Blow That Dick Like A Cello” Makes No Sense, And Lil Yachty Is Sorry
#6  YouBeautifulBastard
Score:32 | May 26th

Posted in: The 10 Best Linkin Park Songs
#5  a.j.howard09
Score:34 | May 26th


Created on commission by the talented Mr. Lemonjello

Posted in: The 10 Best Linkin Park Songs
#4  thatsomeone1
Score:42 | May 29th

Delta: Can you explain where you want to go? *HFG

Bon Iver: 00 C a N Y◊U _∑xPL aI N_ #Wh E Re y◊u W a Nt 22 G∞ ?ʇ
Posted in: Bon Iver May Never Fly Delta Again
#3  scruffy
Score:44 | May 29th

2017. Kanye is making an album in a cabin in the woods and Bon Iver is going on a Twitter rant about having to fly in Ecomomy Comfort.
Posted in: Bon Iver May Never Fly Delta Again
#2  YouBeautifulBastard
Score:63 | May 30th

This is what happens when you cut funding for music education in elementary​ school, everyone.
Posted in: “She Blow That Dick Like A Cello” Makes No Sense, And Lil Yachty Is Sorry
#1  bogota rocks
Score:86 | May 26th

Posted in: The 10 Best Linkin Park Songs

THIS WEEK’S 5 LOWEST RATED COMMENTS

#5 

Zack Oliver
Score:-10 | May 30th

Ugh wish they’d break up and Broken Social Scene release record after record for a few years…
Posted in: New Arcade Fire Single Out This Week, Says Vancouver Radio Station
#4 

Tim Curtin
Score:-12 | Jun 1st

Reflektor>>>>>>Burbs
Posted in: Arcade Fire Announce New Album Everything Now
#3  rouga
Score:-15 | May 26th

“greatest discography in rock” HAHAHAHA ok
Posted in: In Honor Of Sgt. Pepper’s 50th Anniversary, We Ranked Every Beatles Album
#2  Alan Knut
Score:-18 | May 26th

Honoring is not ranking a bands output. “To clickbait the 50th Anniversary of Sgt. Peppers, we have necessarily ranked pieces of a great band’s ouput from best to worse, because you know things are definitive”
Posted in: In Honor Of Sgt. Pepper’s 50th Anniversary, We Ranked Every Beatles Album
#1  LosingMyEdge
Score:-18 | May 30th

Jesus Christ can we please just stop giving coverage to this dipshit? The music sucks, he dresses like a complete dickface, and he’s clearly dumber than dog shit. Nothing redeemable about this dumb fuck.
Posted in: “She Blow That Dick Like A Cello” Makes No Sense, And Lil Yachty Is Sorry

THIS WEEK’S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF’S CHOICE

  rockandorroll
Score:3 | Jun 1st

Can you imagine Bonnie Raitt rushing from newsstand to newsstand, desperately trying to buy enough copies to wallpaper her study?

Posted in: Father John Misty Teaches You How To Stop Dressing Like A Graphic Designer Pt. 2