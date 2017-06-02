Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

What a week for new rock tunes: Arcade Fire! Broken Social Scene! Phoenix! Radiohead! Foo Fighters! No it is not 2010! Nice to have all our friends back, though.
Have a nice weekend!
THIS WEEK’S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS
|LeMonjello
|Score:27 | May 26th
|Posted in: The 10 Best Linkin Park Songs
|James Rettig
|Score:28 | May 31st
Arcade Fire! At The Disco
|Posted in: Arcade Fire – “Everything Now”
|fonzarelli
|Score:30 | May 31st
Bold decision by Arcade Fire to include a hefty amount of Spanish spoken word dialogue on top of Win’s vocals.
|Posted in: Arcade Fire – “Everything Now”
|LobeliaS-B
|Score:30 | May 30th
This song sucks like a viola
|Posted in: “She Blow That Dick Like A Cello” Makes No Sense, And Lil Yachty Is Sorry
|YouBeautifulBastard
|Score:32 | May 26th
|Posted in: The 10 Best Linkin Park Songs
|a.j.howard09
|Score:34 | May 26th
|Posted in: The 10 Best Linkin Park Songs
|thatsomeone1
|Score:42 | May 29th
Delta: Can you explain where you want to go? *HFG
Bon Iver: 00 C a N Y◊U _∑xPL aI N_ #Wh E Re y◊u W a Nt 22 G∞ ?ʇ
|Posted in: Bon Iver May Never Fly Delta Again
|scruffy
|Score:44 | May 29th
2017. Kanye is making an album in a cabin in the woods and Bon Iver is going on a Twitter rant about having to fly in Ecomomy Comfort.
|Posted in: Bon Iver May Never Fly Delta Again
|YouBeautifulBastard
|Score:63 | May 30th
This is what happens when you cut funding for music education in elementary school, everyone.
|Posted in: “She Blow That Dick Like A Cello” Makes No Sense, And Lil Yachty Is Sorry
|bogota rocks
|Score:86 | May 26th
|Posted in: The 10 Best Linkin Park Songs
THIS WEEK’S 5 LOWEST RATED COMMENTS
|Zack Oliver
|Score:-10 | May 30th
Ugh wish they’d break up and Broken Social Scene release record after record for a few years…
|Posted in: New Arcade Fire Single Out This Week, Says Vancouver Radio Station
|Tim Curtin
|Score:-12 | Jun 1st
Reflektor>>>>>>Burbs
|Posted in: Arcade Fire Announce New Album Everything Now
|rouga
|Score:-15 | May 26th
“greatest discography in rock” HAHAHAHA ok
|Posted in: In Honor Of Sgt. Pepper’s 50th Anniversary, We Ranked Every Beatles Album
|Alan Knut
|Score:-18 | May 26th
Honoring is not ranking a bands output. “To clickbait the 50th Anniversary of Sgt. Peppers, we have necessarily ranked pieces of a great band’s ouput from best to worse, because you know things are definitive”
|Posted in: In Honor Of Sgt. Pepper’s 50th Anniversary, We Ranked Every Beatles Album
|LosingMyEdge
|Score:-18 | May 30th
Jesus Christ can we please just stop giving coverage to this dipshit? The music sucks, he dresses like a complete dickface, and he’s clearly dumber than dog shit. Nothing redeemable about this dumb fuck.
|Posted in: “She Blow That Dick Like A Cello” Makes No Sense, And Lil Yachty Is Sorry
THIS WEEK’S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF’S CHOICE
|rockandorroll
|Score:3 | Jun 1st
Can you imagine Bonnie Raitt rushing from newsstand to newsstand, desperately trying to buy enough copies to wallpaper her study?
|Posted in: Father John Misty Teaches You How To Stop Dressing Like A Graphic Designer Pt. 2