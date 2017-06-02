Alvvays Tease “In Undertow” From New Album Antisocialites

We haven’t heard much in the way of the music since Alvvays released their great self-titled 2014 debut — though they have been playing some new songs live — but today the Toronto band has posted a teaser video for their sophomore album. As a Redditor points out, if you Shazam the track, the app tells you that it’s a song called “In Undertow” from a new album called Antisocialites. Some further digging reveals a bunch of new song titles! The teaser also looks like it features the album artwork, which looks cool! Check out the teaser and the song titles below.
exeunt cavern pic.twitter.com/zfVXd6vPEm
— Alvvays (@alvvaysband) June 2, 2017
“Already Gone”
“Antisocialites”
“Dreams Tonite”
“Echolalia”
“Forget About Life”
“Hey”
“In Undertow”
“Lollipop (Ode To Jim)”
“Not My Baby”
“Plimsoll Punks”
“Saved By A Waif”
“Your Type”
Exciting :) No word on when it’s coming out yet, but hopefully more news will trickle out soon enough.