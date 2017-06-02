Alvvays Tease “In Undertow” From New Album Antisocialites

We haven’t heard much in the way of the music since Alvvays released their great self-titled 2014 debut — though they have been playing some new songs live — but today the Toronto band has posted a teaser video for their sophomore album. As a Redditor points out, if you Shazam the track, the app tells you that it’s a song called “In Undertow” from a new album called Antisocialites. Some further digging reveals a bunch of new song titles! The teaser also looks like it features the album artwork, which looks cool! Check out the teaser and the song titles below.

“Already Gone”

“Antisocialites”

“Dreams Tonite”

“Echolalia”

“Forget About Life”

“Hey”

“In Undertow”

“Lollipop (Ode To Jim)”

“Not My Baby”

“Plimsoll Punks”

“Saved By A Waif”

“Your Type”

Exciting :) No word on when it’s coming out yet, but hopefully more news will trickle out soon enough.