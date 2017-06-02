Watch CupcakKe Join Charli XCX For “Lipgloss” At Governors Ball

Charli XCX
CREDIT: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Lately the triumphantly nasty young Chicago rap phenom CupcakKe has been popping up during Charli XCX concerts to perform “Lipgloss,” their super-fun collaboration from Charli’s recent mixtape Number 1 Angel. Their latest appearance together happened this afternoon at Governors Ball, and our very own Scott Lapatine has provided footage for your enjoyment. Watch below.

@cupcakkeafreakk joined @charli_xcx at #GovBallNYC and made it stop raining 💄

