Watch CupcakKe Join Charli XCX For “Lipgloss” At Governors Ball

Lately the triumphantly nasty young Chicago rap phenom CupcakKe has been popping up during Charli XCX concerts to perform “Lipgloss,” their super-fun collaboration from Charli’s recent mixtape Number 1 Angel. Their latest appearance together happened this afternoon at Governors Ball, and our very own Scott Lapatine has provided footage for your enjoyment. Watch below.

Here's @CupcakKe_rapper joining @charli_xcx at Gov Ball just now. We're all having fun on Randall's Island! pic.twitter.com/d4PZzMHitR — Sƈσƚƚ Lαραƚιɳҽ (@scottgum) June 2, 2017