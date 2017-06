Lil Uzi Vert’s recent sleeper hit “XO Tour Lif3” is basically already a MySpace emo song, and now it’s been given a screamo makeover courtesy of the West Palm Beach, FL band Fame On Fire. They’ve previously covered Ed Sheeran, Adele, and Rae Sremmurd, so it seems like incongruous covers are kind of their thing. Watch their rendition below via Noisey.