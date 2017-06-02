Germany’s Rock am Ring Festival Evacuated Over Terrorist Threats

An 80,000-person rock festival at the Nürburgring race track in Nürburg, Germany was evacuated Friday evening, moments before headliner Rammstein took the stage. Organizers of the Rock am Ring festival said in statement that police had warned of a bomb threat against the event and cleared out the festival to perform a security sweep.

“Due to a terrorist threat the police have advised us to interrupt the festival. We ask all festival visitors to leave the festival in a calm and controlled manner towards the exits and camping grounds. We have to support the police investigations,” according to a translated statement provided to Billboard by festival owner Live Nation. “All visitors will be kept informed about any developments on all Rock am Ring Social Media channels, radio and the speakers. We hope that the festival will continue tomorrow. Thank you for your cooperation.”

The evacuation comes less than two weeks after a suicide bomber struck an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, killing 22 individuals and injuring over 100 more. A benefit concert featuring Grande, Katy Perry, Justin Beiber, Coldplay, and others is set to take place this Sunday.

Music writer Rick Fulker was at Rock am Ring and took to Twitter to post images of the evacuation showing many disappointed music fans leaving the festival site.

Many glum faces at Rock am Ring. No Rammstein tonight. Festival is supposed to continue tomorrow @dw_сUlrike pic.twitter.com/yxX78U7iVR — Rick Fulker (@rickfulker) June 2, 2017

Total disappointment. But many are staying here on the Rock an Ring facilities, feeling safer than on the camping areas pic.twitter.com/85YfgnvXEq — Rick Fulker (@rickfulker) June 2, 2017

The line keeps moving, it is unbelievable how calm and efficient the evacuation @rar2017 has been pic.twitter.com/y8I5HHbYwB — Rick Fulker (@rickfulker) June 2, 2017

Rock am Ring is owned by Live Nation and created by German promoter Marek Leiberberg, whose company MLK was Live Nation purchased in August 2015. Rock am Ring includes headliners Rammstein, Die Toten Hosen, and System Of A Down along with performers Bastille, Five Finger Death Punch, Liam Gallagher, Rag’n’Bone Man, Sum 41, Machine Gun Kelly, Prophets Of Rage, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, and Pierce The Veil.

According to The Guardian, Lieberberg held an impromptu press conference and told journalists at the scene he hoped the festival could resume Saturday.

“The public reacted fantastically,” he said regarding the evacuation.

This article originally appeared on Billboard.