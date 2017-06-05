Phoenix – “Goodbye Soleil” Video

The endlessly suave French rockers Phoenix have a new album called Ti Amo coming out later this week, and after sharing the first single “J-Boy” and the album’s title track, they dropped the new track “Goodbye Soleil” last week. This morning, they’ve got a brand-new low-tech video for the track. It’s mostly fuzzy, corroded VHS-style footage of Italian beaches, with occasional cameos from members of the band. Really, it only barely qualifies as a music video, but if you really want to experience it anyway, it’s below.

Ti Amo is out 6/9 on Glassnote.