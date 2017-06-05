Stream Big Thief Capacity

Big Thief are quickly following up their debut from last year, Masterpiece, with another new album, Capacity, which lays bare personal narratives with a graceful beauty. Adrianne Lenker talked with us about the album, and we’ve heard “Mythological Beauty,” “Shark Smile,” and “Mary” from it, plus the non-album B-side “Breathe In My Lungs,” which is well worth a listen anyway, and now the entire thing is streaming via NPR’s First Listen. You can hear it here.

Capacity is out 6/9 via Saddle Creek. Pre-order it here.