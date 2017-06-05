Aphex Twin Has Launched A Countdown In Conjunction With Mysterious 12″

Over the weekend, Aphex Twin did his first-ever livestream of his headlining set at London’s Field Day. He also sold an unlabeled 12″ at the festival — similar to the one he sold at the Day For Night festival in December — containing new music from the enigmatic producer, and today he’s followed that up with a ~mysterious~ countdown on the Warp site that leads to something happening 31 days from now (aka Thursday 7/6). Intriguing!

So @AphexTwin releases an exclusive 12" vinyl for Field Day, and yes someone is already selling it for £500 on @eBay Oh dear, oh dear :-( pic.twitter.com/9vha8n9C2Z — Scanner (@robinrimbaud) June 3, 2017

Aphex also used his Soundcloud account to post some comments about how the Field Day performance will be archived: