Hear Bob Dylan’s Nobel Prize Lecture

Bob Dylan begrudgingly accepted his Nobel Prize For Literature earlier this year, and it looked like he would get away with not giving the lecture that’s required of him in order to pick up the $900,000 prize that goes along with the award. But, today, we found out that’s not the case. The Associated Foreign Press reports that Dylan has sent in his Nobel lecture to the Swedish Academy that’s needed for him to cash-in. So Dylan gets his money, which will presumably go towards a couple more Frank Sinatra covers albums.

Audio of his lecture has been released. You can listen to it below.