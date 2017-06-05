Sufjan Stevens, Bryce Dessner, Nico Muhly, James McAlister – “Venus” Video

Recently, Sufjan Stevens joined forces with an all-star ethereal-music team — the National’s Bryce Dessner, composer Nico Muhly, and percussionist James McAlister — to record Planetarium, a concept album about the solar system. They’ve already shared the early tracks “Saturn” and “Mercury,” and now they’ve also made a video for the softly shimmering “Venus.” Stevens himself directed the animated video — something he’s also recently done for Angelo De Augustine — and it’s a moving collage of famous faces and old girlie-magazine images. Check it out below.

Planetarium is out 6/9 via 4AD.