Kodak Black Freed After Serving Three Months Of A One-Year Sentence

Last month, the 19-year-old Florida rapper Kodak Black was sentenced to 364 days in county jail after being found guilty of violating his house arrest, stemming from a moment where he allegedly assaulted a woman in a Florida strip club. But now TMZ reports that Kodak has completed a voluntary life skills course in jail, which made him eligible for early release. And now he’s been let out of jail after serving just 97 days.

According to TMZ, Kodak will be on house arrest for another year, and he’ll need permission from both a probation officer and court before he travels anywhere for work, whether it’s in Florida or not. TMZ also reports that the life skills course included things like domestic violence, parenting, financial management, problem-solving, and self-control skills.