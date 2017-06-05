Trouble – “Snake Eyes”

Trouble is a trio made up of Dirty Beaches’ Alex Zhang Hungtai, David Lynch’s son Riley Lynch, and Lynch music supervisor Dean Hurley. They appeared on last night’s episode of Twin Peaks performing in the show’s Roadhouse, and they recorded the track they played for a 7″ that’s being released via Sacred Bones. “Snake Eyes,” the instrumental track that was played in the series, is accompanied on the 7″ by another song, “Mother’s Gone,” that was made during the band’s only recording session. Listen to “Snake Eyes” below.

The “Snake Eyes” b/w “Mother’s Gone” 7″ is out 6/30 via Sacred Bones Records.