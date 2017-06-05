Basilica Soundscape 2017 Lineup

Basilica SoundScape will return to Hudson, NY for its sixth consecutive year the weekend of 9/15-17, and its initial lineup has been revealed. The multidisciplinary festival takes place at Basilica Hudson, a 19th-century factory that now serves as an arts and performance venue. Protomartyr, Zola Jesus, Moor Mother, Priests, and more will perform, and readers include Eileen Myles, Darcie Wilder, and Patty Schemel. Participating artists Emma Kohlmann, Jesse Draxler, Marianne Vitale, and Naama Tsabar will display work throughout the weekend. You can purchase early bird tickets for the festival here and check out the lineup below.
Music:
Bing & Ruth
Blanck Mass
Emel Mathlouthi
Jlin
John Maus
Moor Mother
Priests
Protomartyr
serpentwithfeet
Thou
Yellow Eyes
Zola Jesus
Readings:
Darcie Wilder
Eileen Myles
Patty Schemel
Visual art:
Emma Kohlmann
Jesse Draxler
Marianne Vitale
Naama Tsabar