Basilica Soundscape 2017 Lineup

Basilica SoundScape will return to Hudson, NY for its sixth consecutive year the weekend of 9/15-17, and its initial lineup has been revealed. The multidisciplinary festival takes place at Basilica Hudson, a 19th-century factory that now serves as an arts and performance venue. Protomartyr, Zola Jesus, Moor Mother, Priests, and more will perform, and readers include Eileen Myles, Darcie Wilder, and Patty Schemel. Participating artists Emma Kohlmann, Jesse Draxler, Marianne Vitale, and Naama Tsabar will display work throughout the weekend. You can purchase early bird tickets for the festival here and check out the lineup below.

Music:

Bing & Ruth

Blanck Mass

Emel Mathlouthi

Jlin

John Maus

Moor Mother

Priests

Protomartyr

serpentwithfeet

Thou

Yellow Eyes

Zola Jesus

Readings:

Darcie Wilder

Eileen Myles

Patty Schemel

Visual art:

Emma Kohlmann

Jesse Draxler

Marianne Vitale

Naama Tsabar