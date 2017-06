Gambles is the recording project of Matthew Daniel Siskin, and though we haven’t heard from him in awhile, he released a new song today. “Forever We’ll Be” was produced by Father John Misty, who shared the song via Twitter, stating that he’s “very proud to have produced this new Gambles record.” The album is called Let Us Be, and a note on Gambles’ SoundCloud states that it will be out “as soon as I finish these movies. Brb.” Check out “Forever We’ll Be” below.