Azealia Banks Starts Her Own Social Media Site, Releases New Song

Rap’s most infamous Trump enthusiast Azealia Banks is planning on starting her own social media site, presumably because she’s no longer welcome on Twitter — though it doesn’t appear as if she’s suspended anymore — and because apparently Instagram and Facebook just aren’t enough. The new site, which was launched at the beginning of the month, is called CHEAPYXO and right now includes a fan forum, though posts from Banks seem to indicate that this is just a precursor to a more traditional social media network. The launch of the site closely coincides with the first new music we’ve gotten from her in a while. You can hear “Chi Chi” below.