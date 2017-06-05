Watch Bill Murray Cover Van Morrison At First-Ever Concert

Bill Murray
CREDIT: Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Bill Murray recently announced that he would release his debut album, New Worlds, in September. It’s a classical music collaboration with cellist Jan Vogler, and over the weekend at the Dresden Music Festival in Germany, the project made its live public debut. It’s Murray’s first-ever concert outside of a few guest appearances, and during the show he covered Van Morrison’s “When Will I Ever Learn To Live In God?” Watch some of that and check out photos from the show below.

