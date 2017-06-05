Apple Announces HomePod

During their presentation at the Worldwide Developers Conference today, Apple revealed its new HomePod smart speaker, and they’re marketing it as more music-focused than its competitors Amazon Echo and Google Home. It features “360º audio” and contains technology that “automatically analyzes the acoustics, adjusts the sound based on the speaker’s location, and steers the music in the optimal direction.” It also works with Siri so you can do the things you normally command Siri to do and it can listen in to every conversation you ever have in your home. Wonderful! It’ll come out in December and it costs $349.

Apple also announced during their presentation that Apple Music now has 27 million subscribers, up from the 20 million figure that they reported in December, according to Billboard.